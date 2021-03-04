MKM Partners Raises EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Price Target to $81.00

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) had its price objective hoisted by MKM Partners from $75.00 to $81.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of EOG Resources from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a $53.00 target price (up from $50.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on EOG Resources from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on EOG Resources from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised EOG Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $63.58.

Shares of EOG opened at $66.99 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $39.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -128.82 and a beta of 2.09. EOG Resources has a 12-month low of $27.00 and a 12-month high of $72.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The energy exploration company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.33. EOG Resources had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 5.86%. Equities research analysts forecast that EOG Resources will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.4125 per share. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 30.12%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 1,136.4% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 544 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 628.0% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 859 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

