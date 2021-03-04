Mizuho Increases DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Price Target to $170.00

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Mizuho from $155.00 to $170.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.67% from the company’s current price.

DASH has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of DoorDash in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of DoorDash in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Truist upped their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $190.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of DoorDash in a report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “positive” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.13.

Get DoorDash alerts:

DASH stock opened at $148.25 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $190.02. DoorDash has a one year low of $135.38 and a one year high of $256.09.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nellore Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the 4th quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the 4th quarter worth about $228,000.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service.

Further Reading: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.