Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases Shares of 34,853 Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 34,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in Lufax during the fourth quarter valued at about $372,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Lufax during the fourth quarter valued at about $881,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Lufax in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,044,000. UG Investment Advisers Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Lufax in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,065,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lufax in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,313,000.

LU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Lufax in a research report on Friday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Lufax in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Lufax in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. China Renaissance Securities assumed coverage on Lufax in a report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lufax from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

Shares of LU stock opened at $15.60 on Thursday. Lufax Holding Ltd has a 12 month low of $11.56 and a 12 month high of $20.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.92.

Lufax (NYSE:LU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Lufax Holding Ltd will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Lufax Company Profile

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. The company offers O2O lending services from offline consultation to online application to borrowers, including small business owners and individuals. It also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

