Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 3,903 Shares of Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) by 44.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,650 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,903 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Baozun were worth $435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BZUN. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Baozun by 85.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 123,264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,234,000 after acquiring an additional 56,879 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Baozun by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in Baozun by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,828 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Baozun by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 46,566 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 4,671 shares during the period. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC lifted its stake in Baozun by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 32,321 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 7,951 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Baozun alerts:

Shares of BZUN opened at $45.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 3.85. Baozun Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.19 and a 1 year high of $57.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.22.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BZUN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Baozun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. CICC Research cut shares of Baozun from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Baozun from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Baozun from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.67.

About Baozun

Baozun Inc provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. It assists brands to execute their e-commerce strategies by selling their goods directly to customers online or by providing services to assist with their e-commerce operations. The company's integrated end-to-end brand e-commerce capabilities encompass various aspects of the e-commerce value chain, including IT solutions, store operations, digital marketing, customer services, warehousing, and fulfillment.

Featured Article: Call Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BZUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN).

Receive News & Ratings for Baozun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baozun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.