Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Lowers Stake in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its position in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) by 26.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,368 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,577 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Brooks Automation were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BRKS. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Brooks Automation by 36,750.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Brooks Automation in the fourth quarter valued at about $150,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 21.9% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period. 95.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BRKS opened at $81.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.11 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.31. Brooks Automation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.19 and a 1 year high of $91.78.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $250.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.62 million. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.23%. Brooks Automation’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Brooks Automation, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.75%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley boosted their price target on Brooks Automation from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Brooks Automation from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Brooks Automation from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Brooks Automation from $99.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Brooks Automation from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Brooks Automation currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.11.

Brooks Automation, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group, Brooks Life Sciences Services, and Brooks Life Sciences Products.

