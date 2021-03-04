Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Invests $388,000 in NantKwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:NK)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in NantKwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:NK) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 29,101 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NantKwest in the fourth quarter worth $316,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in NantKwest by 69.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 180,693 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after purchasing an additional 73,812 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in NantKwest by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,303,410 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196,762 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in NantKwest during the fourth quarter valued at $976,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in NantKwest during the fourth quarter valued at $135,000. 9.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NK stock opened at $26.58 on Thursday. NantKwest, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.52 and a twelve month high of $45.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.44 and a beta of 2.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.28.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NantKwest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

In other news, insider Barry J. Simon sold 11,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total value of $232,071.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,207,166 shares in the company, valued at $65,843,117.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Barry J. Simon sold 130,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $2,346,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,300,540 shares in the company, valued at $59,574,747. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 343,701 shares of company stock worth $6,025,208 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

NantKwest Profile

NantKwest, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops immunotherapeutic treatments for cancer and viral infectious diseases in the United States. The company develops activated natural killer (aNK) cell, a natural killer cell-line and genetically modified derivative capable of killing cancer and virally infected cells; and Nant cancer vaccine, a personalized therapy that utilizes its off-the-shelf natural killer cells.

