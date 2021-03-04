Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 32,395 Shares of Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) by 215.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,439 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,395 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Immersion were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Immersion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Immersion by 36.1% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 34,939 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 9,274 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Immersion during the third quarter valued at approximately $375,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Immersion during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Immersion by 203.7% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 16,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. 72.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Immersion alerts:

IMMR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Immersion in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Immersion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

NASDAQ IMMR opened at $9.98 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.50. The stock has a market cap of $268.83 million, a P/E ratio of -199.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.96. Immersion Co. has a 12-month low of $4.23 and a 12-month high of $16.64.

In other news, Director William C. Martin sold 68,473 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.16, for a total value of $627,212.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,030 shares in the company, valued at $293,394.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Opportunities Fund Lp Se Viex sold 496,837 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.78, for a total transaction of $6,349,576.86. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,685,713 shares of company stock valued at $38,236,385. Corporate insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

Immersion Profile

Immersion Corporation creates, designs, develops, and licenses haptic technologies in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its technologies allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with various digital products. The company offers technology licenses, patent licenses, and combined licenses. It also provides software development kits, which consist of design tools, integration software, and effect libraries that allow for the design, encoding, and playback of tactile effects in content.

See Also: Price-Sales Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Immersion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immersion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.