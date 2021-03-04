Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 2,463 Shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) by 41.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,441 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IRDM. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 0.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 177,820 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,549,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 59,211 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Iridium Communications by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 69,269 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Iridium Communications by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 100,135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Iridium Communications by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 56,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,240,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. 81.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IRDM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James raised Iridium Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Sidoti downgraded Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. BWS Financial cut shares of Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Iridium Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.50.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 64,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.71, for a total value of $2,250,769.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 789,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,387,231.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Thomas Fitzpatrick sold 241,780 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.37, for a total transaction of $11,453,118.60. Insiders have sold 618,388 shares of company stock valued at $25,392,011 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

IRDM stock opened at $38.79 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.04. The firm has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.87 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.87 and a 12 month high of $54.65.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 27.09% and a negative return on equity of 3.09%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.82) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Iridium Communications Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Iridium Communications announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 10th that permits the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to reacquire up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Iridium Communications

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and product to businesses, the United States and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

