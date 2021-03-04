Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stake in Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) by 29.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,631 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Cellectis were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Cellectis by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,964 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cellectis by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 23,623 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Cellectis by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 35,498 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 3,536 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Cellectis during the 4th quarter worth $234,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cellectis during the 3rd quarter valued at about $253,000. 33.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CLLS opened at $20.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 6.11 and a quick ratio of 6.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.93. Cellectis S.A. has a 1-year low of $7.32 and a 1-year high of $34.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $855.67 million, a P/E ratio of -10.71 and a beta of 2.59.

Several analysts have weighed in on CLLS shares. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cellectis in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cellectis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.40.

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL); ALLO-501 to treat relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and follicular lymphoma; UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and UCART22 to treat B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

