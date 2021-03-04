Mitchell B. Waldman Sells 467 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Stock

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) VP Mitchell B. Waldman sold 467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total transaction of $83,873.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 54,506 shares in the company, valued at $9,789,277.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock traded up $2.60 on Wednesday, hitting $182.23. 398,524 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 409,537. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.91. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.44 and a 12-month high of $220.67.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $4.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by ($0.21). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 36.94% and a net margin of 6.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.36 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is presently 32.55%.

HII has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $202.00 to $176.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $199.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.09.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 106.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 725,934 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $123,757,000 after acquiring an additional 374,417 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 118.6% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 518,877 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $88,458,000 after purchasing an additional 281,553 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 119.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 424,195 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $59,705,000 after purchasing an additional 231,195 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 190.1% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 310,237 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $52,889,000 after purchasing an additional 203,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 874,708 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $123,115,000 after purchasing an additional 189,019 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

