Mirrored United States Oil Fund (mUSO) Market Cap Hits $12.59 Million

Mirrored United States Oil Fund (CURRENCY:mUSO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 4th. Mirrored United States Oil Fund has a market capitalization of $12.59 million and $647,689.00 worth of Mirrored United States Oil Fund was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirrored United States Oil Fund token can currently be bought for approximately $41.85 or 0.00084007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Mirrored United States Oil Fund has traded down 3.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Mirrored United States Oil Fund alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $238.61 or 0.00478952 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002008 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.03 or 0.00072322 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000983 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.14 or 0.00078574 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 39.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.47 or 0.00083233 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $245.92 or 0.00493626 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.46 or 0.00053105 BTC.

Mirrored United States Oil Fund Profile

Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s total supply is 300,852 tokens. Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Mirrored United States Oil Fund Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored United States Oil Fund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored United States Oil Fund should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirrored United States Oil Fund using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored United States Oil Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored United States Oil Fund and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.