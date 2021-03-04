Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) Trading Down 6.6%

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) was down 6.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $187.74 and last traded at $188.90. Approximately 512,941 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 440,562 shares. The stock had previously closed at $202.24.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MRTX shares. Bank of America cut shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $196.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $206.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $257.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $218.57.

Get Mirati Therapeutics alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average is $206.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.26 and a beta of 1.64.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.23) by $0.15. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Bruce L. A. Carter sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.12, for a total transaction of $430,020.00. Also, CEO Charles M. Baum sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.48, for a total value of $9,379,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,301,553.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 85,842 shares of company stock worth $19,183,048. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $82,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $112,000. 94.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and sitravatinib, a spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

Further Reading: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Mirati Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirati Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.