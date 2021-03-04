Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($6.77) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report issued on Sunday, February 28th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($6.77) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($8.09). Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $255.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Mirati Therapeutics’ FY2022 earnings at ($6.46) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.26) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.23) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.22 EPS.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.23) by $0.15.

A number of other research firms have also commented on MRTX. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $196.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $225.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $218.57.

Shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock opened at $188.90 on Wednesday. Mirati Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $66.01 and a 52-week high of $249.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.53 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $206.13 and a 200-day moving average of $197.57.

In related news, CAO Vickie S. Reed sold 538 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.39, for a total value of $113,189.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,733,403.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce L. A. Carter sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.12, for a total transaction of $430,020.00. Insiders sold a total of 85,842 shares of company stock valued at $19,183,048 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $98,067,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 89.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 43,039 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,453,000 after purchasing an additional 20,346 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,905,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 65.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,954 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,340 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.92% of the company’s stock.

About Mirati Therapeutics

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and sitravatinib, a spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

