MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MINISO Group Holding Limited is a retailer offering design-led lifestyle products. MINISO Group Holding Limited is based in GUANGZHOU, China. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. CICC Research started coverage on MINISO Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on MINISO Group in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.20 price target for the company.

MINISO Group stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $29.20. 1,097,758 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,004,927. MINISO Group has a fifty-two week low of $17.98 and a fifty-two week high of $35.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.60.

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 18th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $305.19 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that MINISO Group will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in MINISO Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $292,000. Trivest Advisors Ltd bought a new stake in MINISO Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,278,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in MINISO Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,627,000. Infini Master Fund bought a new stake in MINISO Group in the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Matthews International Capital Management LLC bought a new position in MINISO Group during the 4th quarter worth about $1,320,000.

MINISO Group Company Profile

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products in China, Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names.

