Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) Rating Increased to Buy at Janney Montgomery Scott

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) was upgraded by equities researchers at Janney Montgomery Scott from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Shares of NASDAQ MSEX opened at $68.81 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.73. Middlesex Water has a 1-year low of $48.79 and a 1-year high of $85.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.71 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. Middlesex Water had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 27.34%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Middlesex Water will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Middlesex Water by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 175,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,898,000 after buying an additional 54,412 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Middlesex Water by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,357,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $98,353,000 after acquiring an additional 46,382 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Middlesex Water by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 417,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,236,000 after purchasing an additional 45,427 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Middlesex Water by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 84,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,120,000 after acquiring an additional 33,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Middlesex Water by 17.7% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 126,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,843,000 after acquiring an additional 18,965 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.21% of the company’s stock.

Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers in parts of New Jersey, Delaware, and Pennsylvania.

