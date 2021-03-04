Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) Rating Increased to Buy at Janney Montgomery Scott

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) was upgraded by equities researchers at Janney Montgomery Scott from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.
Shares of NASDAQ MSEX opened at $68.81 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.73. Middlesex Water has a 1-year low of $48.79 and a 1-year high of $85.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.71 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.39.
Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. Middlesex Water had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 27.34%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Middlesex Water will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Middlesex Water
Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers in parts of New Jersey, Delaware, and Pennsylvania.
