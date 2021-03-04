Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Has $1.70 Million Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,367 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Comcast by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 56,592 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after acquiring an additional 3,508 shares during the period. Northeast Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 20,493 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 110,374 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $5,782,000 after buying an additional 17,595 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust now owns 21,492 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after buying an additional 6,204 shares during the period. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,869,000. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $99,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,104.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Cowen upgraded shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $54.16. 724,873 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,374,959. The company has a market cap of $248.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.19, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $31.70 and a twelve month high of $54.79.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.79 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.39%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

