Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Grows Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,099 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $1,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dubuque Bank & Trust lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust now owns 1,457 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,890 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Rempart Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter worth about $13,464,000. Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 153,648 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $38,446,000 after buying an additional 3,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter worth about $436,000. Institutional investors own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BDX traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $241.93. The stock had a trading volume of 4,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,377,488. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $255.23 and a 200 day moving average of $243.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $70.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.52, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $197.75 and a one year high of $284.97.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $1.41. The company had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 5.11%. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 32.55%.

A number of research firms recently commented on BDX. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley raised Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $262.00 to $297.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $281.08.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

