Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Acquires 5,353 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 49.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,070 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,353 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IBM. Diversified LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 55.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IBM stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $122.34. 94,683 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,330,468. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $90.56 and a 12-month high of $135.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $109.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $122.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.09.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.28. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.33%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 50.90%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

