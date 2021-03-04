Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Acquires 172 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,960 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Safir Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GD. TheStreet raised General Dynamics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on General Dynamics from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Dynamics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.07.

Shares of NYSE GD traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $167.79. 5,922 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,476,753. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $158.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.59. The company has a market cap of $48.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $100.55 and a 12-month high of $169.72.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $10.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.76 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $1.19 dividend. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.73%.

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems and Marine Systems.

