Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Acquires 1,665 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 35,117 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 301.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.9% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $62.04. 186,629 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,390,779. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.09. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $35.21 and a one year high of $67.52.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

