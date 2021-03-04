MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) Stock Price Down 9.4%

MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS) was down 9.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $15.09 and last traded at $15.36. Approximately 7,049,961 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 16,226,882 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.95.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MicroVision from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -139.64 and a beta of 3.61.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of MicroVision by 972.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 296,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 268,500 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of MicroVision during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,188,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MicroVision during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of MicroVision during the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of MicroVision during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,380,000. 8.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MicroVision Company Profile (NASDAQ:MVIS)

MicroVision, Inc develops scanning technology to create a high-resolution miniature projection and three-dimensional sensing and image capture solutions under the PicoP brand name in the United States. Its PicoP scanning technology is based on micro-electrical mechanical systems, laser diodes, opto-mechanics, and electronics.

