Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Holdings Boosted by AGF Investments Inc.

AGF Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 816,757 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 86,437 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 1.5% of AGF Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $181,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. AMS Capital Ltda boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. AMS Capital Ltda now owns 58,550 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,023,000 after buying an additional 15,940 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,713 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,254,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Finally, Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA now owns 223,646 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $49,565,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total transaction of $4,398,576.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 593,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,302,034. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total transaction of $6,372,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 189,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,162,865.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MSFT. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $256.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.12.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $227.56 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $233.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $219.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.76, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $132.52 and a 52 week high of $246.13.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $43.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.23 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

