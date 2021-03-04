Michael Rice Sells 861 Shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) CEO Michael Rice sold 861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.57, for a total value of $34,069.77. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 250,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,905,597.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Michael Rice also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 19th, Michael Rice sold 10,107 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total value of $411,961.32.

On Wednesday, February 17th, Michael Rice sold 9,917 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $412,051.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLFS opened at $37.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.85, a P/E/G ratio of 50.41 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.78 and a 200-day moving average of $33.77. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $7.37 and a one year high of $47.22.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BLFS shares. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of BioLife Solutions in a report on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised BioLife Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price target on BioLife Solutions from $35.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. BioLife Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.30.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,629 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 260,536 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in BioLife Solutions by 6.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,779 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 265.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,156 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 2,293 shares during the last quarter. 67.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools for the cell and gene therapy industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

