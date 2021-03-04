MFS Municipal Income Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:MFM)

MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.026 per share by the closed-end fund on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th.

NYSE MFM opened at $6.76 on Thursday. MFS Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $4.85 and a 52-week high of $7.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.56.

MFS Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

MFS Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

