Metro Bank (LON:MTRO) Earns Underweight Rating from Barclays

Barclays reiterated their underweight rating on shares of Metro Bank (LON:MTRO) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 130 ($1.70) price target on the stock.

Shares of MTRO stock opened at GBX 129.43 ($1.69) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £223.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 132.52 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 104.59. Metro Bank has a 1-year low of GBX 57.36 ($0.75) and a 1-year high of GBX 163 ($2.13).

About Metro Bank

Metro Bank PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and commercial banking services in the United Kingdom. The company offers personal banking products and services, including current and savings accounts; residential mortgages; credit cards and personal loans; and safe deposit box services.

