Metro Bank (LON:MTRO) Earns Underweight Rating from Barclays

Barclays reiterated their underweight rating on shares of Metro Bank (LON:MTRO) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 130 ($1.70) price target on the stock.
Shares of MTRO stock opened at GBX 129.43 ($1.69) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £223.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 132.52 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 104.59. Metro Bank has a 1-year low of GBX 57.36 ($0.75) and a 1-year high of GBX 163 ($2.13).
About Metro Bank
