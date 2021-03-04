MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Bought by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 852,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 80,739 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.09% of MetLife worth $40,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 32.6% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 58,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after buying an additional 14,271 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 3.3% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of MetLife in the third quarter valued at approximately $549,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in MetLife by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,270,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the period. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in MetLife by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 14,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on MetLife from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of MetLife from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on MetLife in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of MetLife from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.17.

Shares of MET traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $58.86. The company had a trading volume of 274,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,080,700. MetLife, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.85 and a 1-year high of $60.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.94. The stock has a market cap of $52.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $20.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.12 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 8.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.11%.

MetLife announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, December 11th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CFO John D. Mccallion sold 7,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total transaction of $389,352.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,035,378.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

