Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.60-0.82 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.74. The company issued revenue guidance of $270-300 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $278.91 million.Methode Electronics also updated its Q4 2021
Pre-Market guidance to 0.60-0.82 EPS.
Shares of MEI opened at $40.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.83. Methode Electronics has a 1 year low of $21.76 and a 1 year high of $43.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.28.
Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $300.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.58 million. Methode Electronics had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 13.22%. Methode Electronics’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Methode Electronics will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.
In other Methode Electronics news, Director Lawrence B. Skatoff sold 7,000 shares of Methode Electronics stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.34, for a total value of $261,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,180. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Anil Shetty sold 15,706 shares of Methode Electronics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.94, for a total value of $595,885.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 91,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,452,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,706 shares of company stock worth $1,316,026. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.
About Methode Electronics
Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.
Recommended Story: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround
Receive News & Ratings for Methode Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methode Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.