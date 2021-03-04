Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.60-0.82 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.74. The company issued revenue guidance of $270-300 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $278.91 million.Methode Electronics also updated its Q4 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 0.60-0.82 EPS.

Shares of MEI opened at $40.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.83. Methode Electronics has a 1 year low of $21.76 and a 1 year high of $43.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $300.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.58 million. Methode Electronics had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 13.22%. Methode Electronics’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Methode Electronics will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MEI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Methode Electronics from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Methode Electronics from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.75.

In other Methode Electronics news, Director Lawrence B. Skatoff sold 7,000 shares of Methode Electronics stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.34, for a total value of $261,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,180. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Anil Shetty sold 15,706 shares of Methode Electronics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.94, for a total value of $595,885.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 91,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,452,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,706 shares of company stock worth $1,316,026. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

About Methode Electronics

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

