Merriman Wealth Management LLC Sells 73 Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKH)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKH) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73 shares during the quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JKH. G&S Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 2,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000.

JKH stock traded down $15.42 on Thursday, reaching $376.22. 55,590 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,927. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $398.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $358.68. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $183.44 and a one year high of $420.66.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Mid Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Mid Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by mid-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

