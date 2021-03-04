Merriman Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 82,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,089,000 after buying an additional 15,300 shares in the last quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $14,545,000. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 131.9% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 217,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,429,000 after buying an additional 123,982 shares in the last quarter. Monument Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 41,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after buying an additional 3,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alesco Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $61.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 955 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,540,878. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $60.05 and a one year high of $62.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.021 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

