Merriman Wealth Management LLC Invests $531,000 in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 74,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $531,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new position in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $574,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $493,000. CNH Partners LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 392.5% in the 3rd quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 83,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 66,425 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 212,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 28,319 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 258,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 28,303 shares during the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BGR traded up $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $8.93. The company had a trading volume of 900 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,823. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.01. BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has a 1-year low of $4.14 and a 1-year high of $10.05.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.038 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Profile

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe, with an emphasis on the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy and natural resources sectors.

Read More: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.