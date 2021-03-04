Merriman Wealth Management LLC Has $1.14 Million Stock Position in Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) by 19.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,495 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Focus Financial Partners were worth $1,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FOCS. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Focus Financial Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 291.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 5,426 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Focus Financial Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $176,000. Telemus Capital LLC grew its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 23.4% during the third quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 52,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Focus Financial Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $544,000. 87.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Focus Financial Partners from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Focus Financial Partners from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Focus Financial Partners from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Focus Financial Partners from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Focus Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 2,075,424 shares of Focus Financial Partners stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $95,884,588.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FOCS stock traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $46.54. The company had a trading volume of 10,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,975. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.63. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 197.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29. Focus Financial Partners Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.17 and a 12 month high of $56.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

About Focus Financial Partners

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily high net worth individuals and families. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services. The company also offers recordkeeping and administration services; recommends financial products through commissions; and sells investment or insurance products.

