Merriman Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 5,533 Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 516,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,884,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572 shares during the last quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. now owns 6,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Minot Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,218,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 105.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 739,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,333,000 after buying an additional 109,345 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $67.95. 4,049 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 908,235. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $67.62 and a twelve month high of $70.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.52.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

