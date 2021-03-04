Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) by 16.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 189,281 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 37,118 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $15,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MTH. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Meritage Homes during the 3rd quarter worth $257,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meritage Homes during the 3rd quarter worth about $487,000. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Meritage Homes by 4.9% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 39,341 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Meritage Homes by 1,208.0% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 5,729 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 5,291 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Meritage Homes in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,773,000. 97.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research downgraded Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $121.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Meritage Homes in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Meritage Homes from $123.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Meritage Homes presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.67.

In related news, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 440 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.84, for a total value of $38,209.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:MTH opened at $83.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.65. Meritage Homes Co. has a one year low of $25.24 and a one year high of $117.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.16.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $3.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.36 by $0.61. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 8.88%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.65 EPS. Meritage Homes’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Meritage Homes Co. will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.

Meritage Homes Profile

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

