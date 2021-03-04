Meridian Management Co. Sells 234 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Meridian Management Co. decreased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 234 shares during the quarter. Meridian Management Co.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PEP. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 379,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,683 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 50,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736 shares during the period. Fiduciary Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 11,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Finally, Holistic Financial Partners lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 2,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on PEP. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on PepsiCo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Sunday, February 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.78.

PEP stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $129.10. 735,730 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,098,433. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.65. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.42 and a 1-year high of $148.77. The company has a market cap of $178.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. Equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $1.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.96%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

Featured Article: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.