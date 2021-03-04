Meridian Management Co. Increases Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Meridian Management Co. increased its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,479 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the period. Meridian Management Co.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $2,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NOC. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,358 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 2,983 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 33,008 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,180,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,010 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. 82.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NOC. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Northrop Grumman from $377.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Northrop Grumman from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $386.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $373.08.

In other news, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.93, for a total value of $293,236.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,307 shares in the company, valued at $2,213,509.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 1,016 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.87, for a total transaction of $301,619.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,922,530.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 8,337 shares of company stock worth $2,495,837 in the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NOC traded down $3.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $295.94. 22,232 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,245,850. The stock has a market cap of $49.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $297.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $310.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12 month low of $263.31 and a 12 month high of $357.12.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 40.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.35%.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

