Meridian Management Co. Acquires 7,795 Shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC)

Meridian Management Co. boosted its stake in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) by 46.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 24,584 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,795 shares during the quarter. Meridian Management Co.’s holdings in Simmons First National were worth $531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Simmons First National in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Simmons First National by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 153,741 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,764,000 after purchasing an additional 38,228 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Simmons First National during the 1st quarter worth $1,553,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Simmons First National by 3.4% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 128,489 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 4,237 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simmons First National during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $252,000. 24.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Simmons First National alerts:

Simmons First National stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $30.83. The stock had a trading volume of 20,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 606,030. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Simmons First National Co. has a 52 week low of $13.75 and a 52 week high of $31.70.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 24.39%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. Research analysts predict that Simmons First National Co. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This is a boost from Simmons First National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Simmons First National’s payout ratio is currently 24.91%.

SFNC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Simmons First National from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Simmons First National from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.75.

In other Simmons First National news, Director Marty Casteel sold 76,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total transaction of $1,928,624.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 172,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,370,535.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Simmons First National Profile

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

Recommended Story: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Simmons First National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simmons First National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.