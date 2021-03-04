Meridian Management Co. Acquires 18 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Meridian Management Co. increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,761 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.6% of Meridian Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Meridian Management Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Nottingham Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 917 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 631 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 956 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 130 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 471 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. 31.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on GOOG. Wedbush lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,100.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,184.71.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded up $2.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2,028.96. 128,283 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,622,789. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,013.54 and a 52 week high of $2,152.68. The company has a market cap of $1.37 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.19, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,974.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,731.86.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $56.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $15.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,068.50, for a total transaction of $6,205,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,976,854.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 52 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,757.54, for a total value of $91,392.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,117 shares in the company, valued at $1,963,172.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,362 shares of company stock worth $14,449,351 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

