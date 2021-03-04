MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) Price Target Increased to $8.50 by Analysts at Raymond James

MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James from $7.50 to $8.50 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 57.23% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of MEG Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of MEG Energy from $5.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of MEG Energy from $3.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of MEG Energy from $4.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of MEG Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.38.

MEGEF traded up $0.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.41. 43,637 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,859. MEG Energy has a 1 year low of $0.82 and a 1 year high of $5.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.06.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 750 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

