Meeder Asset Management Inc. Sells 24,532 Shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) by 96.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,532 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NorthWestern were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of NorthWestern during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of NorthWestern during the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Loveless Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NorthWestern during the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NorthWestern by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of NorthWestern during the 3rd quarter valued at about $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

Get NorthWestern alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NWE. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on NorthWestern from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. TheStreet upgraded NorthWestern from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. KeyCorp increased their target price on NorthWestern from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on NorthWestern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.83.

NASDAQ NWE opened at $58.78 on Thursday. NorthWestern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.06 and a fifty-two week high of $78.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.35.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.14). NorthWestern had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 13.32%. Sell-side analysts predict that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. This is a boost from NorthWestern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.18%.

In other news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total value of $178,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP H. Grahame Heather sold 7,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.53, for a total value of $474,989.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,679 shares of company stock valued at $813,477. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

NorthWestern Profile

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations segments. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE).

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWestern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWestern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.