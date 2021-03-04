Meeder Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) by 88.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 545 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 4,312 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Jack in the Box were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JACK. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 221.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 449.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,127 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,496 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the 4th quarter valued at about $130,000.

Get Jack in the Box alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on JACK shares. OTR Global raised Jack in the Box to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Jack in the Box from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Jack in the Box from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Jack in the Box from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Jack in the Box from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

NASDAQ JACK opened at $99.47 on Thursday. Jack in the Box Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.81 and a fifty-two week high of $105.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.67.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.41. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 8.79%. Equities analysts forecast that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.41%.

In other Jack in the Box news, COO Marcus D. Tom sold 669 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.47, for a total value of $61,862.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $740,314.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,227 shares of company stock valued at $112,594. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Jack in the Box Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of September 27, 2020, it operated and franchised 2,241 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States, including one in Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JACK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.