Meeder Asset Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) by 43.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,285 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Sinclair Broadcast Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sinclair Broadcast Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Sinclair Broadcast Group news, Director Benson E. Legg sold 4,000 shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total transaction of $125,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,158. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel C. Keith sold 10,000 shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total value of $304,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $912,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Sinclair Broadcast Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $24.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Benchmark raised their price objective on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. TheStreet lowered Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Sinclair Broadcast Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sinclair Broadcast Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.57.

Shares of SBGI stock opened at $35.75 on Thursday. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.57 and a 52-week high of $37.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.87.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $6.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.55 by $0.72. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a positive return on equity of 72.44% and a negative net margin of 46.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. will post 13.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.94%.

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a diversified television media company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Local News and Marketing Services; and Sports. It owns or provides various programming, operating, sales, and other non-programming operating services to television stations.

