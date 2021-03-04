Meeder Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 143.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $42,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 122.2% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 62.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Shares of NYSE:WPC opened at $68.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.34 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.62 and a 1-year high of $84.67.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $307.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.15 million. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 28.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W. P. Carey Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

Featured Article: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.