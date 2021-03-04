Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $49,000 Stake in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 97.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,828 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TAP. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1,685.7% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 51.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1,592.0% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. 40.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TAP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $35.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.86.

In related news, Director James A. Winnefeld, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of Molson Coors Beverage stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.49 per share, with a total value of $44,490.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,094.58. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Simon Cox sold 10,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.62, for a total transaction of $496,642.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,428,482.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

Molson Coors Beverage stock opened at $44.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.61. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52-week low of $32.11 and a 52-week high of $56.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.23. The firm has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.14.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.37). Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 4.86%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020. Molson Coors Beverage Company was founded in 1774 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

