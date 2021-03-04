Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $46,000 Stock Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 89.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,434 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CF Industries by 523.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,991,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $115,805,000 after purchasing an additional 2,511,928 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of CF Industries by 119.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,585,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $140,816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497,867 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of CF Industries by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,883,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,558,000 after purchasing an additional 802,493 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of CF Industries by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,149,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $779,986,000 after purchasing an additional 517,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of CF Industries by 1,640.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 379,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,651,000 after purchasing an additional 357,587 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CF opened at $46.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.72. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.73 and a 52-week high of $48.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.34. The stock has a market cap of $10.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.28.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.29. CF Industries had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 5.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. Analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.18%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CF shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Stephens raised shares of CF Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of CF Industries from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of CF Industries from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of CF Industries from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. CF Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.79.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

