MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) Short Interest Down 41.8% in February

MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 21,600 shares, a drop of 41.8% from the January 28th total of 37,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 143,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of MediWound by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 648,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of MediWound in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of MediWound in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of MediWound in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Thomasville National Bank grew its stake in shares of MediWound by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 52,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDWD stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.21. 4,592 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 177,426. MediWound has a 12 month low of $1.44 and a 12 month high of $6.07. The company has a market cap of $141.90 million, a P/E ratio of -12.65 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.07.

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.05. MediWound had a negative net margin of 53.12% and a negative return on equity of 94.63%. Equities research analysts predict that MediWound will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of MediWound from $5.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Aegis assumed coverage on shares of MediWound in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, MediWound has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.60.

MediWound Ltd., an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing novel therapeutics products to address unmet needs in the fields of severe burns, chronic and other hard-to-heal wounds, connective tissue disorders, and other indications. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units.

