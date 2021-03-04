Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Stock Position Lifted by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 84,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,783 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $1,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 80.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO R Steven Hamner sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total transaction of $5,622,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,792,688 shares in the company, valued at $40,317,553.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE MPW opened at $21.14 on Thursday. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.35 and a 12 month high of $23.46. The company has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $333.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.44 million. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 38.50%. The company’s revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. This is a boost from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.08%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MPW shares. TheStreet downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Truist lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.25.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with approximately 385 facilities and roughly 42,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

