Maxar Technologies Inc. (MAXR.TO) (TSE:MAXR) Price Target Raised to C$50.00

Maxar Technologies Inc. (MAXR.TO) (TSE:MAXR) had its price objective lifted by Raymond James to C$50.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MAXR. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$51.00 price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies Inc. (MAXR.TO) in a report on Monday, January 4th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Maxar Technologies Inc. (MAXR.TO) from C$56.00 to C$52.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th.

Shares of TSE MAXR opened at C$58.87 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 286.85. Maxar Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of C$10.40 and a 52 week high of C$74.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$61.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$43.44. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80.

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers Earth imagery and radar data solutions, including orthorectified imagery, mosaic, elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform, as well as geospatial information, applications, and analytic services.

