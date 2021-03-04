Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) Stock Position Lessened by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board decreased its holdings in Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Masonite International were worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Masonite International by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Masonite International by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Masonite International by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 36,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,623,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Masonite International by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Masonite International by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. 98.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DOOR opened at $111.56 on Thursday. Masonite International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.88 and a fifty-two week high of $115.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $105.87 and a 200-day moving average of $98.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 64.11 and a beta of 1.76.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.09. Masonite International had a return on equity of 22.09% and a net margin of 2.01%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Masonite International Co. will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Randal Alan White sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.25, for a total transaction of $285,625.00. 1.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DOOR shares. Northcoast Research upgraded Masonite International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wedbush increased their price objective on Masonite International from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet raised Masonite International from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.20.

Masonite International Company Profile

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

