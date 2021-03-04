Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Marvell Technology Group had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 51.19%. The firm had revenue of $797.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. Marvell Technology Group’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Marvell Technology Group updated its Q1 2022

After-Hours guidance to 0.23-0.31 EPS and its Q1 guidance to $0.23-0.31 EPS.

Marvell Technology Group stock opened at $45.56 on Thursday. Marvell Technology Group has a 52-week low of $16.45 and a 52-week high of $55.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.27.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.65.

In related news, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 10,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.69, for a total transaction of $473,133.03. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 105,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,720,202.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total value of $541,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,828,587.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 91,519 shares of company stock valued at $4,458,552. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Marvell Technology Group

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; custom application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

