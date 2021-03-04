Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.23-0.31 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $760-840 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $786.32 million.Marvell Technology Group also updated its Q1 2022

After-Hours guidance to 0.23-0.31 EPS.

MRVL traded down $3.49 on Thursday, reaching $42.07. 510,269 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,785,213. Marvell Technology Group has a twelve month low of $16.45 and a twelve month high of $55.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.30 and its 200-day moving average is $44.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $28.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.17.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.29. The company had revenue of $797.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.30 million. Marvell Technology Group had a net margin of 51.19% and a return on equity of 3.76%. Marvell Technology Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Marvell Technology Group will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on MRVL shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Marvell Technology Group from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Marvell Technology Group has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.65.

In related news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 19,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.84, for a total transaction of $910,007.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,002,597.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total value of $541,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,828,587.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,519 shares of company stock worth $4,458,552 over the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Marvell Technology Group

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; custom application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

